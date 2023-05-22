Home  >  News

Degamo slay suspect recants statements; claims he was tortured by police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 10:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

One of the suspects in the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo recanted his statements implication suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the crime.

He is also asking the courts to order the release from government custody of his wife and two children. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 22, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Arnolfo Teves Jr.   Roel Degamo   Degamo slay case   Negros Oriental  