Aurelio Gonzales Jr. sworn in as new senior deputy speaker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 11:03 PM

The Philippine House Speaker on Monday made a show of unity with his erstwhile senior deputy who was demoted after allegedly plotting to overthrow him.

Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo joined Speaker Martin Romualdez at the oath-taking of the new senior deputy speaker. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 22, 2023
