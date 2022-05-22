Watch more News on iWantTFC

Wala umanong legal personality ang International Observer Mission para kilalanin ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang ulat nito kaugnay sa umano'y malawakang iregularidad at karahasan sa katatapos na halalan. Gayunman, iginiit ng Comelec na welcome naman ang mga puna at komento. Iniimbestigahan na rin ng komisyon ang ilang reklamo ng umano'y vote buying. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Linggo, 22 Mayo 2022