Lawmakers uncertain over 'Bayanihan 3' funding source
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 22 2021 03:27 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, House, House of Representatives, Bayanihan 3, Bayanihan bill, COVID-19, Congress, stimulus package, Philippines, Philippines updates
- /video/news/05/22/21/more-filipinos-prioritized-in-philippine-vaccine-drive
- /entertainment/05/22/21/ryf-catriona-gray-to-release-own-version-of-raise-your-flag
- /sports/05/22/21/tennis-alex-eala-russian-partner-breeze-through-doubles-final-at-w25-spain
- /life/05/22/21/graphic-novel-to-tell-freddie-mercurys-life-story
- /overseas/05/22/21/bitcoin-tumbles-after-china-says-to-crack-down-on-mining-trading