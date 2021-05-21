Home  >  News

Lawmakers uncertain over 'Bayanihan 3' funding source

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2021 03:27 AM

Philippine house lawmakers will tackle a measure proposing a third stimulus package for Filipinos affected by the pandemic. The "Bayanihan 3" bill hurdled the House appropriations committee despite the uncertainty over where to source the funds for it. RG Cruz has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 21, 2021
