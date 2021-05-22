1987 Constitution framer says many PH voters qualified but 'powerless' amid COVID-19 threat

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - One of the framers of the 1987 Constitution on Saturday said while many Filipinos are qualified to vote, they are rendered "powerless" due to the lingering threat of COVID-19.

In an interview on ANC, lawyer Christian Monsod said that due to daily problems caused by the pandemic, many Filipino voters have felt "disconnected" to "participate in the game" of Philippine politics.

"There are many people. I think, who are qualified and are lazy in the case today, because of the daily struggle for infection, joblessness and hunger... We need to bring them back and we need to make democracy work in our country if you want change," said Monsod, who was also a former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman.

He urged Filipinos to use their power to vote for the upcoming 2022 general elections.

"You can vote the way you want but do not lose by default the right and power to vote by not registering."

As of April this year, the Comelec already recorded 1,588,432 registered first-time voters, still far from the target 4 million by the end of September.

The commission targets to have between 62 million and 63 million total registered voters in the country until the end of the registration period, but data as of April 19 showed that the nation only has 58.9 million total registered voters so far.