Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A "constitutional crisis" is unlikely to happen should the Supreme Court order to stop Congress from canvassing votes for the 2022 presidential race, a political analyst and election lawyer said Saturday.

"Ang constitutional crisis nangyayari lang kung hindi tatanggapin 'yung desisyon ng Supreme Court kasi naaayon naman sa constitution natin sa legal process natin na ang may huling say diyan ay 'yung Supreme Court," UP Political Science professor Maria Ela Atienza told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Nakalagay naman sa Saligang Batas natin ano'ng mangyayari kung bakante pa 'yung offices ng President at Vice President."

Election lawyer Emil Marañon said a constitutional crisis would not happen if presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. would not proclaimed the winner before noon of June 30.

"Hindi naman totoo na magkakaroon tayo ng power vacuum just because hindi naproklama si Mr. Marcos meron pong pre-defined na solusyon ang constitution if ever na mangyari po iyon," Marañon said.

The constitution says that if the President fails to qualify come June 30, the Vice President can temporarily act as president in his or her acting capacity, according to Marañon.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III had warned of a possible constitutional crisis if the Supreme Court grants the requests of petitioners to stop the canvassing of votes for the son and namesake of the late dictator.