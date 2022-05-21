Home  >  News

36 street dwellers sa Maynila dinala sa evacuation center dahil sa malakas na ulan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2022 01:25 PM

MAYNILA – Dinala ng pulisya ang nasa 36 na street dwellers sa Delpan evacuation center sa Maynila dahil sa malakas na buhos ng ulan.

Matapos ianunsyo ng PAGASA na opisyal nang pumasok ang rainy season, madalas na nakararanas ng pag-ulan tuwing gabi sa malaking bahagi ng Metro Manila.

Bukod sa regular na ronda ng pulisya, kinukuha na rin nila ang ilang palaboy na walang masilungan.

May mga pagkain, tubig at gamot ding ipamamahagi sa mga ni-rescue.

Ayon sa pulisya, hangga't hindi humuhupa ang malakas na ulan ay maaaring manatili sa lugar ang mga nasagip.

Samantala, dahil sa nangyaring sunog sa Baseco Compound noong Huwebes ng gabi, may ilang residente na rin ang pansamantalang nanunuluyan sa Delpan evacuation center.

Pinanatili naman umano ang physical distancing at hangga’t maari ay pinagsasama-sama ang magkakapamilya sa isang kwarto.—Ulat ni Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News
