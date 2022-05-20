House proposal discussion heat up before 19th Congress convention
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 21 2022 12:08 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, Congress
- /sports/05/21/22/sea-games-gilas-pilipinas-not-looking-past-malaysia
- /news/05/20/22/p590-m-halaga-ng-pekeng-produkto-nasabat-sa-bacoor
- /video/news/05/20/22/ilang-lugar-sa-maynila-quezon-city-binaha
- /entertainment/05/20/22/susan-roces-queen-of-philippine-movies-dies-at-80
- /news/05/20/22/mag-ina-sugatan-matapos-mahagip-ng-truck-driver-tiklo