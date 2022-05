Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A health task force adviser on Saturday requested government to soon include overseas Filipino workers (OFW) for the second round of boosters, just as the country expanded administering another jab to more individuals in the priority sector.

Government has so far only permitted health workers, people with comorbidities, and senior citizens to get the second booster amid the threat of emerging COVID-19 variants.

Filipino workers abroad, however, have already appealed to be included in the current matrix, National Task Force Against COVID-19 special adviser Ted Herbosa said. They belong in the B5 or under the second priority group, based on the Department of Health's (DOH) list.

"Ni-request natin 'yan. In fact ako ay recommended ko rin na mabigyan na rin ng living for abroad kasi hinihiling nila 'yang request na boosted sila o updated ang vaccine status nila para mapuntahan nila 'yung kanilang place of work," Herbosa said in a public briefing.

"Lalo na 'yung mga seaman, yung mga sa barko, yan din yung nagre-request sa amin sa National Task Force," he added.

The Food and Drug Administration recently amended the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to include another additional dose for vulnerable sectors.

Government as of Thursday fully vaccination some 70 million individuals against COVID-19, while nearly 13.8 million already got their first booster shots.