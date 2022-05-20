Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

36 tiklo sa magkakahiwalay na anti-narcotics ops sa Laguna

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2022 07:27 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Timbog ang isang umano'y high-value individual at 35 iba pa sa magkakahiwalay na provincial anti-illegal drugs operations sa Laguna nitong Huwebes.

Sa Barangay Lecheria, Calamba City, huli sa buy-bust ang high-value target na si alyas Marlon, 49. Narekober sa kaniya ang anim na sachet ng umano'y shabu, isang calibre .38 na baril, at mga bala.

Samantala, 35 iba pa ang nahuli sa magkakaibang buy-bust sa Santa Rosa, Nagcarlan, Binan, Pangil, Paete, San Pablo, Cavinti at Alaminos.

Umabot sa P135,000 na halaga ng shabu ang nasamsam sa nasabing operasyon.

Kasong paglabag ng Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act ang haharapin ng mga nahuli.—Ulat ni Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  shabu   illegal drugs   Laguna   buy bust  