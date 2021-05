Palace: Other than indigents, top 3 priority groups to get Pfizer COVID-19 shots from COVAX

Watch more in iWantTFC

The top 3 priority groups in the country's vaccination drive will also get COVID-19 shots from US-based Pfizer-BioNTech, which the Philippines secured through vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque earlier this week said indigents, the fifth priority group, would get the Pfizer jabs.

"Obligasyon po natin sang-ayon sa regulasyon ng COVAX na ibigay po iyan sa medical frontliners, sa mga seniors, sa mga may comorbidities at saka mga indigent o mga mahihirap," said Roque.

(It is our obligation under COVAX regulation to give the Pfizer vaccine to medical frontliners, seniors, those with comorbities, and indigents or the poor.)

The Philippines has received 193,000 Pfizer jabs, and expects to receive 2.2 million more doses of the vaccine this May.

Essential workers, the fourth priority group, will receive procured vaccines, Roque said.

Authorities have taken delivery of about 8.279 million COVID-19 shots, of which at least 3,299,470 doses have been administered as of May 18.