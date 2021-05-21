Pagbabakuna bilang dagdag kondisyon sa 4P's, dapat pag-usapan: DSWD

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Kailangan pang pag-usapan ang mungkahing gawin kondisyon ang pagpapabakuna para sa pagtanggap ng ayuda ng mga benepisaryo ng 4P’s program, ayon sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Pahayag ni Director Irene Dumlao, tagapagsalita ng DSWD, suportado ng ahensiya ang vaccination program ng pamahalaan at handa itong tumugon sakaling magkaroon ng pagbabago sa programa.

“Ito ay pag-uusapan pa within the department and doon sa ating National Program Management Office. Ang mahalaga po ay maipamahagi natin ang sapat na impormasyon sa ating mga beneficiaries para muli sila ay makapag-desisyon batay na rin sa kanilang pag-unawa sa naibigay natin impormasyon,” sabi ni Dumlao.

Panukala ni Palace spokesman Harry Roque na gawing kondisyon sa pagtanggap ng ayuda para sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4P’s program ang pagbabakuna, lalo na ngayong marami pa rin ang alangang magpaturok laban sa COVID-19.

Sa TeleRadyo, sinabi ni Dumlao ang kasalukuyang kondisyon sa ilalim ng programa ay dapat na nag-aaral ang mga anak ng mga benepisaryo, sila rin ay naga-avail ng health services at dumadalo sa buwanang family development session.

“Ngayon, kung magkakaroon ng discussions para sa karagdagang kondisyon, handa naman ang DSWD na makipag-tulungan, makipag-discussion on this para mailahad natin kung ano ang kinakailangang maunawaan din pertaining to the program,” sabi niya.

"Ang mahalaga sa usapin na ito maipahatid natin the right information to ur 4P’s beneficiaries upang maunawaan nila yung kahalagahan ng pagpapabakuna at paano ito mapoprotekahan ang kanilang mga pamilya.”

Nasa ikalimang prayoridad ng vaccination program ng gobyerno ang mga indigent o mahihirap na tinatayang may bilang na 16 milyon.

- TeleRadyo 21 Mayo 2021