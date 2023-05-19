VP Sara leaves Lakas-CMD after Arroyo demotion

Watch more on iWantTFC

The abrupt exit of the Philippine Vice President from the party of the President's cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Sara Duterte's departure from the Lakas-CMD follows the sudden demotion of her political godmother former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from her house leadership post. RG Cruz has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2023