VP Sara leaves Lakas-CMD after Arroyo demotion
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 20 2023 01:16 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Congress, House of Representatives, Sara Duterte, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo
- /news/05/20/23/sara-arroyo-get-together-after-vp-leaves-lakas-cmd
- /video/business/05/20/23/ph-shares-end-week-higher-amid-interest-rate-hike-pause
- /video/news/05/20/23/teves-says-wont-return-home
- /video/news/05/20/23/glitch-mars-ph-navys-air-defense-system-demo
- /video/news/05/20/23/jinggoy-vows-funds-for-wps-military-outpost