Threat, harassment seen as motive in Caloocan grenade blast, shooting

MANILA -- Northern Police District Director Police PBGen Pojie Penones says they see only one motive in the shooting incident and grenade blast in Caloocan -- threat and harassment.

General Peñones explained that the two adjacent offices were possibly targeted by the unidentified assailant— the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The operations of both units, the NDP Director says, have been aggressive in recent months.

Peñones noted several high volume traffickers were arrested by the drug enforcement units in the series of recent operations.

Meanwhile, CIDG had also been persistent in arresting individuals.

Backtracking is still on-going.