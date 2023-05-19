Home  >  News

'Intercept' order for Teves reason why lawmaker says won't return home

Posted at May 20 2023 01:24 AM

Suspended Philippine lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. claims there's something sinister behind an immigration order to intercept him once he returns from overseas. But the Philippine immigration bureau claims it's a normal procedure. —The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2023
