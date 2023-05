Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople is hopeful that issues surrounding the entry ban imposed by Kuwait on Filipinos without residence permits will be resolved through labor diplomacy.

"Hopeful tayo na mare-resolve naman 'yung mga issues," Ople told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo on Saturday.

She said that the 2-day talks between Philippine and Kuwaiti officials seemed lacking.

"Siguro maraming issues na medyo may agwat ang pananaw. We just need to respect the decision of Kuwait and life goes on," she said, noting that the Philippine delegation was welcomed "cordially."

When asked whether Kuwait's new policy was a retaliation to an earlier deployment ban imposed by the Philippines on first-time workers, Ople said, "Kung ano man 'yung motibo nila nasa kanila lang 'yun."

"It's their sovereign right, it's internal to them, in the same way na it's internal to us na 'wag muna magpadala nang hindi eksperiyensado," she explained.

For now, Ople said they would extend financial assistance to the 815 Kuwait-bound Filipinos, many of them already had an Overseas Employment Certificate.

"Tutulungan natin 'yung directly affected by this ongoing dialogue," she said.