Jinggoy vows more funds for vital WPS military outpost

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2023 01:17 AM

Additional military funds were vowed by the chair of the Philippine Senate defense committee. Senator Jinggoy Estrada says the funds will help improve the facilities of a vital military outpost he visited in the West Philippine Sea. Details from Sherrie Ann Torres.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2023
