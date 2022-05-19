Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

SC resolution kaugnay sa DQ petition vs Marcos ‘mahalaga’: legal expert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2022 02:15 AM | Updated as of May 20 2022 02:18 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mahalaga umano ang inilibas ng Korte Suprema na resolusyon kaugnay sa cancellation ng certificate of candidacy ni presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., ayon sa isang legal expert.

Nitong Huwebes ay inutusan ng Korte ang mga respondent sa petition na kumu-kwestiyon sa pag-dismiss ng Commission of Elections sa naturang kahilingan na kanselahin ang COC ni Marcos.

Ayon kay Rico Domingo, immediate past president ng Philippine Bar Association, hindi nag-iisyu ng resolusyon ang Supreme Court kapag naka-recess, maliban na lamang kung ito ay napakahalaga.

Aniya, neutral ang inilabas na resolusyon ng Korte Suprema para magbigay ng komento ang kampo ni Marcos at ng Comelec kaugnay sa petisyon. Positibo umano ang paglalabas ng resolusyon dahil maaaring nakitaan ito ng "due course."—SRO, TeleRadyo, Mayo 19, 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos   Supreme Court   Korte Suprema   COC   Comelec   Commission of Elections   certificate of candidacy  