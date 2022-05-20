Lung Center has 1 admitted COVID patient

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Lung Center of the Philippines only has one patient admitted for COVID-19, their spokesperson said Friday.

Dr. Norberto Franciso said there was only one patient in the hospital after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the local transmission COVID-19 omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

He added that they have only been receiving a few COVID-19 cases in May.

“Actually, for the whole month of May, generally po…zero COVID cases. Kahit after the week nung eleksyon po, zero. Yung buong linggo ng eleksyon zero. Ngayon kung magkakaroon man kami, paminsan-minsan nagkakaroon. Paisa-isa, dalawa, marami na po yung 3.”

(Actually, for the whole month of May, generally po…zero COVID cases. The week after the election, we had zero. The whole week of the election, zero. Sometimes, if we have patients, it's just 1 or 2 of them. If we have 3 patients, that's already a lot.)

Francisco stressed, however, that their lone patient is in their intensive care unit and on a high-flow oxygen cannula, despite having already gotten his booster shot.

“So that means to say, hindi ho talaga tayo safe sa lahat. Maaari pa rin tayo madale.”

“Kasi, kaya ko po sinasabi ‘to, marami tayong naririnig na nagkakaroon ng mga COVID in isolated areas hindi ho ba? Eh ito pagka, aking obserbasyon, yung mga nagkaka-COVID po ay nanggagaling doon sa mga lugar na yung mga tao, ayaw magsuot ng mask,” he said.

(So that means to say, we are still not completely safe. We can still be infected with COVID. I'm saying this because I'm hearing of COVID cases in isolated areas, right? My observation is that those who contract COVID are from those areas where people don't want to wear masks.

“This is not to overemphasize, kailangan po natin talaga i-maintain yung ating health protocols,” he added.

(This is not to overemphasize, but we still really need to follow health protocols.)

Francisco said they have allotted 15 percent of their hospital’s 203 beds for COVID patients.

--TeleRadyo, 20 May 2022

