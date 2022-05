Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Medical Association said Friday it would coordinate with the Department of Health in mounting another massive immunization campaign for children who missed their required vaccinations due to the pandemic.

The event called ‘Chikiting Ligtas’ aims to ensure the protection of children from diseases such as polio and measles, which may have been neglected during the pandemic, PMA president Dr. Benny Atienza said.

The vaccination drive will be held from May 30 to June 10, he said.

“At ang nangyari nga diyan, 5 out of 10 na bata ay hindi nabakunahan during COVID-19 pandemic at hinihikayat namin [sila] na sumali sa catch-up immunization," Atienza said in a public briefing.

(What happened was 5 out of 10 children were not vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage them to join the catch-up immunization.)

"Ano itong catch up immunization? [Ito] iyong mga bakuna na hindi naibigay sa kanila noon ay ibibigay sa mga health centers at tutulong diyan ang Philippine Medical Association.)

(What's catch-up immunization? It will cover vaccines that were supposed to be given to children in health centers and the Philippine Medical Association will help.)

Atienza said the PMA would work with the DOH for the use of clinics and hospitals in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children.

The health department last year also held a catch-up inoculation drive for diseases like measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and human papilloma virus.