Solon seeks pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites for elderly

MANILA - The government must build pop-up inoculation sites so the public can easily get jabs and information on COVID-19 vaccines, a lawmaker said Thursday.

These would also help older generations who cannot register online, said Barangay healthworkers Rep. Angelica Co.

"I would want more vaccination sites where people can easily go to. 'Yung 'di sila mahirapan magregister online...(Online registration) will be a barrier for older generation who are not tech-savvy to register," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Maybe put up pop-up vaccination sites where they can learn about the vaccines also."

As of May 15, a total of 689,848 jabs had been administered to the elderly while 84,209 senior citizens have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the presentation of vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez on Monday.