Solon proposes putting up foldable houses to augment PGH facilities

MANILA - A lawmaker on Thursday proposed building foldable houses in the Philippine General Hospital to augment its facilities after a fire razed a portion of its third floor last weekend.

The country's largest COVID-19 referral center earlier said it might take up to 4 months to fix the facility that supports its surgeries, which was damaged by the fire.

The foldable houses is less costly at P150,000 to P200,000 per unit than constructing a temporary facility, said Barangay healthworkers Rep. Angelica Co. There are several suppliers in the country, she added.

"It takes less time to build as well. We just need a forklift and a few workers to assemble it," she told ANC's Headstart.

"'Pag nagkaroon na ng (When there's a) better structure for PGH or building talaga in itself we can just clean up the foldable houses and maybe use it as another facility in another hospital na napuno (that has reached full capacity)."

Three beds can fit a 2.4 meters by 6 meters unit, while a 3 meters by 6 meters unit can accommodate 6 beds, Co said.

"In Bicol, some of the directors have been doing this already to augment the capacities of the hospitals. A folding container house is something stackable," she said.

The PGH has yet to reopen its emergency room, its spokesman Jonas del Rosario said Wednesday, adding that updates will be given later this week.