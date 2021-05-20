Philippines in 'last mile' of preps for COVID-19 vaccines solidarity trial

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines has reached the "last mile" of preparations for joining the solidarity trials of COVID-19 vaccines led by the World Health Organization, the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) said on Thursday.

Authorities are recruiting health workers to conduct the trial, and coordinating with the WHO for their training and the transport of necessary equipment, said PCHRD Executive Director Dr. Jaime Montoya.

“Tayo po kumbaga ay nasa last mile na sa paghahanda,” he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are at the so called last mile in the preparations.)

The WHO solidarity trial will look at 2 or more vaccines at the same time. Participants will come from areas with the most COVID-19 cases, Montoya said.

The government, he said, would shoulder the cost for monitoring the effects of COVID-19 vaccines in the trial.

The trial is expected to yield "local data" on the vaccines' effectivity and safety, and which of them are most fit for Filipinos, Montoya said.

The data could also serve as basis for granting the vaccines certificate of product registration, he added.