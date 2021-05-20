Home  >  News

Nursing graduates na may ibang trabaho sa gobyerno hinimok na mag-duty muna sa mga ospital

Posted at May 20 2021 08:36 PM

Inamin ng isang grupo ng mga ospital na kritikal na ang kapasidad nilang kumalinga sa mga may sakit dahil sa kakulangan ng mga nurse. Nagpapasaklolo rin sila sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno na idagdag sa kanilang hanay ang mga empleyadong nurse na nasa non-nursing position. Nagpa-Parol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Mayo 2021

