Home  >  News

TV Patrol

DOH: Iba pang rehiyon dapat ding tutukan dahil sa COVID-19 positivity rate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 07:15 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Matapos ang surge sa Metro Manila, dapat na rin umanong bantayan ang nakikitang pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa ibang rehiyon tulad ng Mimaropa. Ito'y lalo't nasa higit 50 porsiyento na ang positivity rate sa lugar. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Department of Health   Covid-19   Covid-19 surge   Mimaropa   rehiyon   positivity rate   Benjamin Magalong   Palawan   OCTA Research   TV Patrol   Raphael Bosano  