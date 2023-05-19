Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Sen. Estrada, AFP chief Centino dinalaw ang Pag-asa Island

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2023 08:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dinalaw nina Sen. Jinggoy Estrada at AFP Chief of Staff Andres Centino ang Pag-asa Island sa Palawan para kumustahin ang sitwasyon at bigyang suporta ang mga sundalo at residenteng naroroon. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 19 Mayo 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Jinggoy Estrada   AFP   Pag-asa Island   Senate   Senado  