Public urged to follow health protocols amid threat of new COVID variants of concern

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2022 01:56 AM

Health officials have been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in seven cities in Metro Manila. Meanwhile, in Iloilo City, patients who tested positive for a more infectious omicron subvariant have recovered. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 18, 2022
 
