Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ngayong laganap ang maling impormasyon sa internet, hirap ang marami sa mga Pilipino na maihiwalay ang totoo sa hindi. Ano nga ba ang dapat gawin para hindi agad mabiktima ng "fake news"?

Para kay Mighty Magulang Mona Veluz-Magno, hindi dapat nagpapadala sa emosyon ang isang tao sa kaniyang nababasa online at sa halip ay dapat maghanap ng katotohanan.

"Think before you click, think before you share. Dahil naglipana ang misinformation ngayon, huwag po kayong magpapadala sa inyong emosyon. Tingnan n'yo po ang datos at maghanap ng katotohanan," ani Veluz-Magno, isang TikTok creator na sikat sa kaniyang maiikling history lessons.

Sa paghahanap ng katotonanan, ani Veluz-Magno, kailangan ring tingnan ang reputasyon ng pinagkukuhanan ng impormasyon.

"Hindi po basta nasa libro OK na 'yon. Ang mga libro ngayon puwede kang mag-self publish basta may pera ka puwede kang gumawa ng libro. Pero po 'yung mga binabasa natin ay ginawa ng mga scholar, pinag-aralan, pinagdebatehan," aniya.

"Kadalasan po may peer-review process ang mga libro. Kaya po ang nire-recommend ko palagi ay peer-reviewed articles at kung sa balita, pumunta po kayo doon sa may reputasyon na hindi nagsisinungaling," dagdag niya.

--TeleRadyo, Mayo 19, 2022