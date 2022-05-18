Home  >  News

Comelec proclaims 12 senators-elect

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2022 01:02 AM

Twelve senatorial bets who won in the May 9 elections were proclaimed Wednesday by the country's Commission on Elections. Officially topping the senatorial race was an actor and political rookie who hailed the historical significance of his victory. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 18, 2022
