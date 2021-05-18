Home  >  News

Galvez: COVID vaccinations for essential workers, indigent population to start 'after May'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 01:47 AM

The Philippines is set to expand its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to economic frontliners and members of the indigent population. The inoculations of the priority groups could begin next month. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 18, 2021
