Wind flows, localized thunderstorms may bring rains to PH: PAGASA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 18 2023 06:59 AM

MANILA -- A southwesterly wind flow may bring rains to parts of the country on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the southwesterly wind flow and localized thunderstorms may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

This means flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible, PAGASA said.

--TeleRadyo, 18 May 2023