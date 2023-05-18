Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi bababa sa 10 ang nasugatan matapos mabagsakan ng puno dito sa Estero de Magdalena sa Recto, Maynila.

Kabilang na dito ang isang 2-taong gulang na batang lalaki na na-trap pa sa loob kanina kasama ang kanyang ama.

Ayon sa mga residente dito, pasado alas dose ng hatinggabi nang marinig nila ang malakas na kalabog sa itaas. Inakala pa nila na bumigay ang kalapit na gusali pero itong puno ng balete pala ang bumagsak.

Sa bilis ng pangyayari, wala nang naisalbang gamit ang mga residente dito.

Lima ang agad nasagip kanina at nagtamo ng minor injury habang ang lima ay na-trap pa sa loob at pinagtulungang sagipin ng BFP at Manila DRRMO.

Huling nailigtas ang mag-ama na yakap yakap pa umano ng tatay ang kanyang dalawang taong gulang na anak.

Sa ngayon, inaalam pa ang kondisyon ng mga ito na isinugod sa ospital.

Inaalam pa din nila kung gaano karaming bahay ang naapektuhan sa may estero.