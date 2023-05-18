Home  >  News

PH, Australia agree to boost cooperation on defense, trade, maritime security

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2023 10:29 PM | Updated as of May 18 2023 10:30 PM

The Philippines and Australia have agreed on forging stronger maritime and defense cooperation.

The visiting Australian Foreign Minister said the Philippine Coast Guard will get a major boost in training and equipment. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 18, 2023
