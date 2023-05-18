Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga residenteng malapit sa bumagsak na puno sa Recto, na-trauma

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2023 07:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC


Matinding trauma ang idinulot sa ilang naapektuhang residente ng bumagsak na puno sa Estero de Magdalena sa Recto, Maynila. Hinahanapan na rin ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila ng pansamantalang tutuluyan ang mga naapektuhang pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Caparas. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Mayo 2023. 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Recto   Maynila   Estero de Magdalena   puno   tree   aksidente  