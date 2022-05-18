Home  >  News

Toots Ople wala pang desisyon sa alok na maging hepe ng migrant worker office

Posted at May 18 2022 07:34 PM

Hindi pa nakakapagdesisyon si dating Labor undersecretary Susan "Toots" Ople kung tatanggapin niya ang alok na maging kalihim ng bagong tatag na Department of Migrant Workers sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Bongbong Marcos. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Mayo 2022. 

