MANILA — The feared revisionism of historical data on Martial Law posted on the Malacañang website is unlikely, a government communications official said Wednesday, as the website remained offline.

The Palace website containing the history of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. — malacanang.gov.ph — could not be accessed since Monday, raising concerns that it was being revised as Marcos's son and namesake is set to assume the presidency.

The Presidential Museum and Library earlier said that its website was "merely suspended to update the content therein and improve its security features." It is responsible for preserving the history of the Philippine presidency and particularly of Malacañan Palace as its official seat.

"Whatever we have will stay," Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary Kristian Ablan told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo when asked about the possibility of revising history written on the government website.

"I don't think so. Again I say that in the Office of the President and the PCOO we have very strong institutions," Ablan also said.

He recalled that when malacanang.gov.ph was still under the PCOO, they had "preserved" its contents because they were not subject-matter experts.

"Kung ano po iyong na-inherit namin pine-preserve po namin," he said.

(Whatever we inherit we preserve it.)

The Malacañang website was under the supervision of the PCOO until last year, he said.

It was transferred to the Office of the President under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Malacañang Museum.

For Ablan, the preservation of historical documents is "very important not only for our kababayans but also for future generations so that we are able to see the proper context."

"Sometimes if all information we see is what is present without the proper context we may interpret it differently," he added.

—with a report from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

--TeleRadyo, May 18, 2022

