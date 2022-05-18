Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Iloilo City is planning to ramp up its COVID-19 booster program after three residents in the region were found with the omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant, Mayor Jerry Trenas said Wednesday.

“Ang problema lang talaga, mahina na ngayon ang booster. Kaya we continue to campaign, kampanya pa kami, para sa booster shots,” Trenas told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The problem now is there is a low uptake of booster doses. So we will continue to campaign so more people will get them.)

Trenas called on the Department of Health (DOH) to expand the coverage of booster jabs to include those without comorbidities.

“Tsaka ang booster kasi, ‘di pa pwede sa lahat. Kaya siguro, dapat sa DOH i-review nila, na lahat pwede na mag-booster. Ngayon kasi, immunocompromised lang.”

(Another problem with boosters is that they can't be given to everyone. So I think the DOH should review their guidelines and give the booster dose to more people, not just the immunocompromised.)

The mayor said they have enough doses to give those who will get their booster shots.

He also said that those found with the more infectious omicron subvariant have now tested negative for the virus. They are set to be reswabbed, he added.

The three cases were two locals and a returning overseas Filipino, the DOH said. The returning Filipino came from the US and is fully vaccinated, one of the local cases is also fully vaccinated, and the status of the remaining patient is still being verified.

Trenas said there are days that the city has no COVID-19 case.

“Ang healthcare utilization rate natin mababa na. Ang daily cases natin mababa, most of the time zero, minsan may isa.”

(Our healthcare utilization rate is low. Our daily cases are low--sometimes zero, sometimes one.)

--TeleRadyo, 18 May 2022

