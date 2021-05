Navotas allows 20 percent seating capacity for churches

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Navotas City will expand the allowed seating capacity of churches to 20 percent, Mayor Toby Tiangco said Tuesday.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David had urged national government and local chief executives to expand churches' capacity to 30 percent after the capital region was placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

The Diocese of Caloocan covers the cities of Caloocan, Malabon and Navotas.

"Ang paalala lang natin syempre sa ating mga kababayan habang nagluluwag dapat mas nagiingat sila," Tiangco told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We would just like to remind the public that as we ease restrictions, they should be more careful.)

The city has so far inoculated against COVID-19 some 17,000 out of its target 150,000 residents, he said.