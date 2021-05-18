Fast talk with Vice President Robredo: Maglalakad o tatakbo?

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo bared some interesting things about herself as she took on the fast talk challenge during a radio interview aired on Tuesday.

Robredo, in a prerecorded interview on the program Kapamilya Konek, Konek Ka Dyan on TeleRadyo, answered questions read by the producer of the show and managing director of ABS-CBN Foundation Roberta Lopez Feliciano from food to clothing, to her favorite actor.

Pansit or spaghetti: Pansit

Pares o lugaw: Mahilig ako sa pares, mahilig din ako sa lugaw, baka quits yun

Tea or coffee: Tea

Kain o tulog: Kain

palda o pantalon: Pantalon

Cooking or baking: Cooking

Crush na artista: For a very long time si Piolo Pascual

Favorite book: Binabasa ko ngayon I am starting with Tyranny of Merit pero katatapos ko lang ng book ni Nancy Pelosi saka ni RBG, si Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Before I was into fiction and I had favorite authors halimbawa si Arundhati Roy, I like and Allende, I like. Poetry, I also like. Gusto ko Pablo Neruda, marami akong gusto.

Kung hindi ka naging VP ano ka ngayon: Most probably baka judge na ko ngayon. I was a practicing lawyer for a very long time but when my husband died I applied sa judiciary and pipirmahan na yung appointment ko. I had an assigned court room already but bigla akong natulak na kumandidato.

Maglalakad o tatakbo: Maglalakad, because of so many reasons. Sa akin ang paglalakad is a very relaxing activity. Ito siguro mas philosophical I always tell my daughters and my staff parang yung the power of the long game, na you don’t have to rush so many things because sometimes the beauty and meaning of things are found when you it time and attention. Its been very helpful sa ginagawa namin na maraming frurtrations na dumating. Yung long game ayun yung pagkalakad para sa akin. Yung long game parang it gives you the assurance na parang things will turn out best in the end.

Robredo was a guest at the show that also talked about the programs of the Office of the Vice President during the COVID-19 pandemic and also how she is able to juggle work while being a mother to her three daughters.

“A lot of Filipinos need our help now. In whatever form the help may come, parating mahalaga. Mahalaga if we pull our energies together kasi mas ramdam yung tulong. Pero kung mahirap yun, kahit just taking care of your neighbor is enough. Dumadaan tayo sa gravest crisis of our time. Sana yung paying it forward yun ang maging tema ng mga araw nating dadating,” she said.

- TeleRadyo 18 May 2021