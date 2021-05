Duterte tells aides: Don't call me 'beloved' or 'ginoo'

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has told his aides to refrain from using "beloved" and "Ginoong Presidente" to address him, saying the Tagalog word translates to God in another language.

"Ginoo" in Tagalog means "mister" but also means "God" in Cebuano, Duterte said in a taped May 17 meeting with the COVID-19 task force that aired on Tuesday.

"Ang mga Bisaya diyan sa probinsiya, hindi man nila alam kung anong ginoo, sabi 'Bakit naman tinatawag na ginoo ito? Kailan pa ba ito na naging Diyos itong yawa na itong Duterte na ‘to?" he said.

(Bisayas in the province do not know that ginoo means mister, they say, 'Why is this called God? When did this Duterte devil become God?)

He said his aides need not call him "mahal na Presidente" (beloved President), either.

"Alam naman nila nagmamahalan tayo dito, kaya tayo nagsama-sama because we love our country and that is really the focal point of what we are here for," he said.

(They know that we love each other and we come together because we love our country and that is really the focal point of what we are here for.)

"So 'Presidente' na lang diretso or 'Mayor,'" he said.

(Just use 'President' or 'Mayor.')

Duterte was a longtime mayor of Davao City before he became President.