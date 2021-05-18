Home  >  News

Dasal, dedikasyon namayani nang masunog ang PGH

Posted at May 18 2021 08:54 PM

"No one should be left behind." Iyan ang tumatakbo sa isip ng isang nurse sa Philippine General Hospital nang sumiklab ang sunog sa ikatlong bahagi ng pagamutan. Dahil sa panalangin at dedikasyon ng mga empleyado, nailigtas ang lahat ng pasyente. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Martes, 18 Mayo 2021

