Duterte spox suggests making COVID-19 vaccination requirement for conditional cash aid

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman has suggested making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for the poorest Filipinos to get cash under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as most Filipinos remain hesitant to get coronavirus shots.

Some studies show that only 30 percent of Filipinos are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ito ay isang matinding hamon sa ating communication effort," Roque said in a taped meeting with Duterte that aired on Tuesday.

(This is a big challenge to our communication effort.)

"Siguro pwede nating pag-aralan kung isama na rin natin sa kundisyon ng 4Ps iyong pagbabakuna... Ito naman po'y boluntaryo pa rin. Hindi natin pinipilit. Kumbaga magiging kundisyon kung gusto nilang makatanggap ng ayuda," he added.

(Perhaps we can study if vaccination should be included among conditions for 4Ps. This will still be voluntary. We will not force them. This could be a condition for them to receive aid.)

Roque said this condition could also apply to future rounds of cash aid under the proposed Bayanihan 3, the third stimulus package for pandemic response.

Indigent Filipinos are the fifth priority group in the Philippine vaccination drive. They may start receiving COVID-19 shots after May or when the supply of jabs becomes "steady," vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

The Philippines has so far received 7.779 million COVID-19 shots, the bulk of which is from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech. Authorities have administered at least 2,959,829 of these doses.