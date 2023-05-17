Home  >  News

Suspended lawmaker Teves faces murder complaints over Degamo killing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2023 10:39 PM

More criminal complaints have been filed against suspended Philippine congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.

He dismissed as fake news claims that he was returning home Wednesday from a prolonged stay overseas. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
