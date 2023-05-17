Home  >  News

Senators raise country's interests in NGCP probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2023 10:47 PM

Philippine senators voiced concern over possible foreign influence and security vulnerabilities in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

These issues were raised because NGCP, which solely operates the country’s power grid, is partly owned by China. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
 
