NGCP allays hacking concerns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2023 10:50 PM

The Philippine grid corporation allayed fears its system is at risk of being sabotaged due to China’s 40-percent stake in the power transmission operator. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
 
