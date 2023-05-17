Dress code sa mga pupunta sa gov't offices, isinusulong na matanggal

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Isinusulong sa Kamara ang isang panukalang batas na magtatanggal sa striktong dress code policy sa mga pupunta sa mga ahensya at tanggapan ng pamahalaan.

Sa ilalim ng House BIll 7884 o Open Door Policy Bill ni North Cotabato Rep. Maria Alana Samantha Santos, ipinapanukalang payagan ang publikong makapunta at makipag-transaksyon sa mga opisina ng gobyerno kahit hindi naka-pormal na damit.

"For example if they're applying for a job, of course they have to present themselves in the best way they can. However, if they're just asking for solicitation, or asking for medical assistance, or asking for financial assistance, I don't think it should hinder them from entering our offices," ayon sa kongresista.

Pumila ang ilang residente sa covered court sa Barangay Payatas, Quezon City upang makatanggap ng ayuda sa ilalim ng DSWD Social Amelioration Program (SAP) noong May 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

"Kaya nga po sila nahingi ng tulong sa atin dahil andito tayo para magserbisyo sa kanila," dagdag pa niya.

Iginiit ni Santos sa TeleRadyo na hindi dapat pagkaitan ng serbisyo ang mga taong lumalapit at humihingi ng tulong sa gobyerno dahil lang sa kanilang pananamit.

Ani Santos, may mga sektor ng lipunan, tulad ng mga magsasaka, na mas prayoridad ang kita sa araw-araw kaysa ang pagbili ng damit.

"Kung meron tayong siniserbisyuhan importante ring hindi natin sila hinihindian when it comes to services. When they're entering the premises of Congress, when entering our district offices they should be welcomed 'cause they are the reason why we are actually in our seats today."

"And in reality public service is not our right, it’s more of a privilege. And we should always be open to serving them, despite how they look, regardless of what they wear," diin ni Santos.

--TeleRadyo, 17 May 2023