Mga dapat tutukan ni Sara Duterte sa DepEd, ayon sa teacher’s group

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2022 04:23 AM

MAYNILA – Ano ang dapat tutukan ni presumptive vice-president Sara Duterte-Carpio sa Department of Education matapos i-anunsiyo na itatalaga siya bilang kalihim ng ahensiya?

Ayon kay Benjo Basas, chairperson ng Teacher's Dignity Coalition, maraming aspeto ng edukasyon sa bansa ang dapat bigyan ng pansin para mapabuti ito.

Ilan lang mga sa dapat tutukan umano ay kapakanan ng mga guro, kaalaman ng mga kabataan, at mas magandang kalidad na edukasyon sa bansa.

Nagmungkahi din si Basas ng sariling ospital para sa mga guro, at ayuda sa mga teacher na tinamaan ng COVID-19.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Mayo 16, 2022

