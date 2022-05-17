Joey Concepcion, nais dagdagan ang makakakuha ng 2nd COVID booster

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Umapela si Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion sa Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) na gamitin din sa Pilipinas ang guidelines ng United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention para sa pagbabakuna ng ikalawang booster shot kontra COVID-19.

Ito'y sa gitna ng presensya sa bansa ng sinasabing mas nakahahawang sublineage ng Omicron na BA.2.12.1.

Sa ilalim ng CDC guidelines, kwalipikadong tumanggap ng ikalawang booster hindi lang ang adults, kundi pati mga batang edad 12 pataas na moderately at severely immunocompromised o mahina ang immune system.

Kwalipikado rin ang mga may edad 50 pataas at adults na tumanggap ng dalawang doses ng Janssen vaccine, basta lumipas na ang higit apat na buwan mula nang mabakunahan ng unang booster.

Sa Pilipinas kasi, immunocompromised adults pa lang ang inirekomenda ng HTAC na mabakunahan ng karagdagdang booster.

Ayon kay Concepcion, mahalagang panatilihing mataas ang proteksyon kontra COVID ng mga vulnerable individuals dahil patuloy ang pagsulpot ng bagong subvariants sa ibang bansa.

Nauna nang inirekomenda ng Food and Drug Administration na pwede ring bakunahan ng ikalawang booster ang healthcare workers at senior citizens sa Pilipinas, bukod sa immunocompromised na mga indibidwal.

Pero ayon kay National Vaccination Operations Center Chairperson at Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, inaantay pa ng HTAC ang rekomendasyon mula World Health Organization kaugnay nito, na inaasahang lalabas sa loob ng linggong ito.