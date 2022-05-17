Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is set to draft the implementing rules and regulations of a law granting night differential pay to government employees.

"So naka-task po kami, together with DBM (Department of Budget and Management), somorrow ho commission meeting namin. Initial discussion ho mate-takeup ho namin ito,” Commissioner Aileen Lizada told TeleRadyo.

(We are tasked, together with the DBM so tomorrow we have a commission meeting. We'll have an initial discussion, we can take this up.)

Under Republic Act 11701, the night shift differential shall not exceed 20 percent of the hourly basic rate of the employee for each hour of work performed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The pay will be granted to "government employees occupying position items from Division Chief and below, or their equivalent, including those in government-owned or -controlled corporations, whether the nature of their employment is permanent, contractual, temporary, or casual," according to the law.

“We are happy, we welcome, and we thank Congress and the President for this, this is a welcome [development],” Lizada said.





RA 11701's coverage excludes the following.

- Government employees whose schedule of office hours fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services rendered beyond the regular 8-hour work schedules are paid overtime pay.

- Government employees whose services are required, or are on call, 24 hours a day, such as uniformed personnel of the military, police, jail bureau, the Bureau of Fire Protections, and others that may be determined by the CSC and the budget department

— TeleRadyo, 17 May 2022

