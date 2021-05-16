Home  >  News

SAPUL SA CCTV: Lalaki patay sa pamamaril sa Malate

Posted at May 17 2021 06:50 AM

Dead on arrival sa ospital ang 25 anyos na dating seaman matapos barilin sa Malate, Maynila.

Kinilala ang biktima na si John Carlo Estember na residente sa Singalong Street at nagpapaupa ng bedspace sa mga seaman.

Bandang alas siyete Linggo ng gabi, naglalakad siya sa Angel Linao Street nang barilin ng hindi pa kilalang gunman.

Kita pa sa CCTV ng barangay nang magtakbuhan ang mga tao palayo sa crime scene.

Naghahanap pa naman ng testigo ang Manila Police District Homicide Section lalo’t wala silang nakuhang mahalagang impormasyon tungkol sa gunman mula sa kapatid at isang kasama ng biktima nang mangyari ang pamamaril.

Ayon kay Dennis Ortiz, exo ng barangay, tahimik at walang record sa kanila ang biktima.

Wala ring alam ang mga kaanak na maaaring kaalitan niya.


TELERADYO, May 17, 2021 
